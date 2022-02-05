Best Warrior Competition

2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division host the Week of the Warrior Competition, Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, May 2, 2022. The competition began with the Army Combat Fitness Test, measuring the fitness and mental rigor of the soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Minki Kim)

