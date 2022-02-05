Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Warrior Competition [Image 18 of 22]

    Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.02.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division host the Week of the Warrior Competition, Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, May 2, 2022. Land navigation is one of the tasks required for the competition. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Minki Kim)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 22:00
