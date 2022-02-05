Best Warrior Competition

2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division host the Week of the Warrior Competition, Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, May 2, 2022. Land navigation is one of the tasks required for the competition. (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Minki Kim)

Date Taken: 05.02.2022
Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR