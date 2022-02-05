Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Warrior Competition [Image 17 of 22]

    Best Warrior Competition

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.02.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Oscar Toscano 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division host the Week of the Warrior Competition, Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, May 2, 2022. The competition began with the Army Combat Fitness Test, measuring the fitness and mental rigor of the soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Oscar Toscano)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 22:00
    Photo ID: 7175324
    VIRIN: 220502-A-OT114-1292
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.56 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
