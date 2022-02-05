2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division host the Week of the Warrior Competition, Camp Casey, Republic of Korea, May 2, 2022. The competition began with the Army Combat Fitness Test, measuring the fitness and mental rigor of the soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Oscar Toscano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2022 Date Posted: 05.04.2022 22:00 Photo ID: 7175320 VIRIN: 220502-A-OT114-1521 Resolution: 6304x4203 Size: 7.34 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best Warrior Competition [Image 22 of 22], by SGT Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.