The virtual reality asset the “Nimitz” activation at Libery High School

220503-N-WF272-1194 BETHLEHEM, Pa. (May 3, 2022) Lt. Anthony Jarvis, a general officer recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, speaks to Liberty High School students about career opportunities in America’s Navy during the Navy’s virtual reality asset, the “Nimitz,” activation at the school in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, May 3, 2022. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

