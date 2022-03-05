The virtual reality asset the “Nimitz” activation at Libery High School

220503-N-WF272-1039 BETHLEHEM, Pa. (May 3, 2022) A student, attending Liberty High School, experiences the Navy’s virtual reality asset the “Nimitz” as part of the local recruiting efforts in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, May 3, 2022. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

