    The virtual reality asset the “Nimitz” activation at Libery High School

    BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    220503-N-WF272-1030 BETHLEHEM, Pa. (May 3, 2022) Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Amber Harty, a native of Wilmington, Mass., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, speaks to Liberty High School students about career opportunities in America’s Navy during the Navy’s virtual reality asset, the “Nimitz,” activation at the school in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, May 3, 2022. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 21:24
    Photo ID: 7175326
    VIRIN: 220503-N-WF272-1030
    Resolution: 5451x3602
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: BETHLEHEM, PA, US 
    Hometown: WILMINGTON, MA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The virtual reality asset the “Nimitz” activation at Libery High School [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    virtual reality
    sailors
    "U.S. Navy
    recruiting
    the Nimitz asset

