220503-N-WF272-1101 BETHLEHEM, Pa. (May 3, 2022) A student, attending Liberty High School, participates in the Navy pull-up challenge during the virtual reality asset the “Nimitz” activation as part of the local recruiting efforts in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, May 3, 2022. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2022 Date Posted: 05.04.2022 21:24 Photo ID: 7175328 VIRIN: 220503-N-WF272-1101 Resolution: 5747x3824 Size: 1.16 MB Location: BETHLEHEM, PA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The virtual reality asset the “Nimitz” activation at Libery High School [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.