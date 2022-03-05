McConnell Airmen assist Andover tornado recovery efforts

A broken coaster lays in a pile of debris on May 3, 2022 as a result of a tornado in Andover, Kansas. McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, had more than 150 volunteers help Andover clean up after an EF-3 tornado damaged hundreds of buildings April 29, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Felicia Przydzial)

