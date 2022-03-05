A broken coaster lays in a pile of debris on May 3, 2022 as a result of a tornado in Andover, Kansas. McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, had more than 150 volunteers help Andover clean up after an EF-3 tornado damaged hundreds of buildings April 29, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Felicia Przydzial)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 16:55
|Photo ID:
|7174960
|VIRIN:
|220503-F-MM027-1204
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|ANDOVER, KS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, McConnell Airmen assist Andover tornado recovery efforts [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Felicia Przydzial, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
McConnell Airmen assist Andover tornado recovery efforts
