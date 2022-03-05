McConnell Airmen assist Andover tornado recovery efforts

Airman Rebecca Ellison, 22nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental technician, cleans up debris left by a tornado May 3, 2022, in Andover, Kansas. McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, had more than 150 volunteers help Andover clean up after an EF-3 tornado damaged hundreds of buildings April 29, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Brenden Beezley)

