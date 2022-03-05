Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    McConnell Airmen assist Andover tornado recovery efforts [Image 2 of 5]

    McConnell Airmen assist Andover tornado recovery efforts

    ANDOVER, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Felicia Przydzial 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A tattered American Flag hangs on a pole after a recent tornado in Andover, Kansas May 3, 2022. McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, had more than 150 volunteers help Andover clean up after an EF-3 tornado damaged hundreds of buildings April 29, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Felicia Przydzial)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 16:55
    Photo ID: 7174961
    VIRIN: 220503-F-MM027-1238
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: ANDOVER, KS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McConnell Airmen assist Andover tornado recovery efforts [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Felicia Przydzial, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    McConnell Airmen assist Andover tornado recovery efforts
    McConnell Airmen assist Andover tornado recovery efforts
    McConnell Airmen assist Andover tornado recovery efforts
    McConnell Airmen assist Andover tornado recovery efforts
    McConnell Airmen assist Andover tornado recovery efforts

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    McConnell Airmen assist Andover tornado recovery efforts

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    McConnell
    Tornado
    Support
    Andover

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT