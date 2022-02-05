Airmen and volunteers from local communities sort personal belongings from the debris of a military family’s home that was destroyed during a tornado May 03, 2022. McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, had more than 150 volunteers help Andover clean up after an EF-3 tornado damaged hundreds of buildings April 29, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Goodly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2022 Date Posted: 05.04.2022 16:55 Photo ID: 7174964 VIRIN: 220503-F-GC264-1044 Resolution: 7192x4795 Size: 24.08 MB Location: ANDOVER, KS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, McConnell Airmen assist Andover tornado recovery efforts [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Adam Goodly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.