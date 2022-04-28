Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-PR supports COVID-19 testing sites. [Image 1 of 7]

    JTF-PR supports COVID-19 testing sites.

    QUEBRADILLAS, PUERTO RICO

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jose Ferrer 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Omar Rosario (Left) of the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico, speaks with Sgt. Gamaliel Tavárez and Sgt. Andrés Orsini in Quebradillas, April 28, 2022. The Puerto Rico National Guard continued to assist the Department of Health to carry out Covid-19 tests throughout the island. (US Army National Guard photo by Sgt. José Ferrer)

    Puerto Rico National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    COVID-19
    Operation Strong Front
    Join Task Force - Puerto Rico
    José Ferrer Robles

