JTF-PR supports COVID-19 testing sites.

Staff Sgt. Omar Rosario (Left) of the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico, speaks with Sgt. Gamaliel Tavárez and Sgt. Andrés Orsini in Quebradillas, April 28, 2022. The Puerto Rico National Guard continued to assist the Department of Health to carry out Covid-19 tests throughout the island. (US Army National Guard photo by Sgt. José Ferrer)

