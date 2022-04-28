JTF-PR supports COVID-19 testing sites.

Spc. William Ortíz of the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico registers a person in Quebradillas, Puerto Rico, April 28, 2022. The Puerto Rico National Guard continued to assist the Department of Health to carry out Covid-19 tests throughout the island. (US Army National Guard photo by Sgt. José Ferrer)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 14:22
|Photo ID:
|7174341
|VIRIN:
|220428-Z-SJ606-1037
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|13.01 MB
|Location:
|QUEBRADILLAS, PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
