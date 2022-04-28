SrA. Gregory Pérez of the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico administers a COVID-19 test in Quebradillas, Puerto Rico, April 28, 2022. The Puerto Rico National Guard continued to assist the Department of Health to carry out Covid-19 tests throughout the island. (US Army National Guard photo by Sgt. José Ferrer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 05.04.2022 14:22 Photo ID: 7174340 VIRIN: 220428-Z-SJ606-1018 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 16.9 MB Location: QUEBRADILLAS, PR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-PR supports COVID-19 testing sites. [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Jose Ferrer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.