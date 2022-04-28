Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-PR supports COVID-19 testing sites.

    JTF-PR supports COVID-19 testing sites.

    QUEBRADILLAS, PUERTO RICO

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jose Ferrer 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    SrA. José Acevedo of the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico administers a COVID-19 test in Quebradillas, Puerto Rico, April 28, 2022. The Puerto Rico National Guard continued to assist the Department of Health to carry out Covid-19 tests throughout the island. (US Army National Guard photo by Sgt. José Ferrer)

