502nd Air Base Wing Change of Command May 3, 2022

Military and civilian members attend the 502nd Air Base Wing change of command ceremony, May 3, 2022, Pfingston Basic Military Training Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The 502d Air Base Wing is host to Joint Base San Antonio which unifies 11 geographically distinct locations including JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, JBSA-Lackland, JBSA-Randolph and JBSA-Camp Bullis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Thomas Coney).

