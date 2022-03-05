Tenelle Marshall, videographer, 502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs, captures video footage of the 502nd ABW change of command, May 3, 2022, JBSA-Lackland, Texas. The 502d Air Base Wing is host to Joint Base San Antonio which unifies 11 geographically distinct locations including JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, JBSA-Lackland, JBSA-Randolph and JBSA-Camp Bullis.(U.S. Air Force photo by Thomas Coney).
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 09:45
|Photo ID:
|7173609
|VIRIN:
|220503-F-KV581-0036
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 502nd Air Base Wing Change of Command May 3, 2022 [Image 20 of 20], by Thomas Coney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT