    502nd Air Base Wing Change of Command May 3, 2022 [Image 20 of 20]

    502nd Air Base Wing Change of Command May 3, 2022

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Thomas Coney 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Military and civilian members attend the 502nd Air Base Wing change of command ceremony, May 3, 2022, Pfingston Basic Military Training Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The 502d Air Base Wing is host to Joint Base San Antonio which unifies 11 geographically distinct locations including JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, JBSA-Lackland, JBSA-Randolph and JBSA-Camp Bullis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Thomas Coney).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 09:46
    Photo ID: 7173624
    VIRIN: 220503-F-KV581-0047
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 502nd Air Base Wing Change of Command May 3, 2022 [Image 20 of 20], by Thomas Coney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    May 3
    JBSA-Lackland
    2022
    502nd Air Base Wing Change of Command
    Pfingston BMT Reception Center

