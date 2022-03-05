Military and civilian members attend the 502nd Air Base Wing change of command ceremony, May 3, 2022, Pfingston Basic Military Training Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The 502d Air Base Wing is host to Joint Base San Antonio which unifies 11 geographically distinct locations including JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, JBSA-Lackland, JBSA-Randolph and JBSA-Camp Bullis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Thomas Coney).
This work, 502nd Air Base Wing Change of Command May 3, 2022 [Image 20 of 20], by Thomas Coney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
