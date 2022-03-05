May the Force Protection be with you.

Senior Airman Ronnie Willis, a force protection escort with the 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, gives directions to an other country national while on duty, May 3, on Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. Willis is an aircraft metals technician at his home base and volunteered for Force Protection as a special duty. (U.S. Air Force Photo/ Tech Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi)

