May the Force Protection be with you.

Senior Airman Malcom Holliday, a force protection escort with the 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, watches other country nationalists while on duty May 3, on Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. Force Protection’s mission is to ensure the security of U.S. personnel and assets from foreign intelligence gathering entities. (U.S. Air Force Photo / Tech Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi)

Date Taken: 05.02.2022