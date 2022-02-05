Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    May the Force Protection be with you. [Image 1 of 6]

    May the Force Protection be with you.

    AL DHAFRA, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    05.02.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Malcom Holliday, a force protection escort with the 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, watches other country nationalists while on duty May 3, on Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. Force Protection’s mission is to ensure the security of U.S. personnel and assets from foreign intelligence gathering entities. (U.S. Air Force Photo / Tech Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 05:52
    Photo ID: 7173195
    VIRIN: 220502-F-UU934-1024
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA, AE 
    Hometown: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, May the Force Protection be with you. [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    Vigilance
    Force Protection
    usafcent
    380 AEW
    The force we need

