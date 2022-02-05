May the Force Protection be with you.

Airman 1st Class Michael Scheller, a force protection escort with the 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron checks in on team members during escort duty, May 3, on Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. Force Protection’s mission is to ensure the security of U.S. personnel and assets from foreign intelligence gathering entities. (U.S. Air Force Photo / Tech Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi)
