Airman 1st Class Braylon Ogunmakin, a force protection escort with the 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, awaits the arrival of other country nationals while on escort duty, May 3, on Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. At his home base, Ogunmakin is a cyber transport specialist and volunteered for Force Protection as a special duty. (U.S. Air Force Photo/ Tech Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2022 Date Posted: 05.04.2022 05:52 Photo ID: 7173199 VIRIN: 220502-F-UU934-1054 Resolution: 5094x3396 Size: 701.93 KB Location: AL DHAFRA, AE Hometown: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, May the Force Protection be with you. [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.