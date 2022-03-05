U.S. Marines with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, prepare to fire the M240B machine gun on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 3, 2022. The 7th Comm. Bn. FEX is designed to evaluate and preserve combat readiness and familiarization of weapons systems. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2022 02:02
|Photo ID:
|7173032
|VIRIN:
|220504-M-CZ543-1769
|Resolution:
|4581x3323
|Size:
|2.48 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th COMM. Bn. FEX [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Marcos Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
