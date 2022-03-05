U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kevin Alvarado, a radio operator with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, fires his M16A4 service rifle at training targets on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 3, 2022. The 7th Comm. Bn. FEX is designed to evaluate and preserve combat readiness and familiarization of weapons systems. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)

