    7th COMM. Bn. FEX [Image 3 of 7]

    7th COMM. Bn. FEX

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Marcos Alvarado 

    III MEF Information Group     

    A U.S. Marine with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, fires his M16A4 service rifle at training targets on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 3, 2022. The 7th Comm. Bn. FEX is designed to evaluate and preserve combat readiness and familiarization of weapons systems. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.04.2022 02:02
    Photo ID: 7173031
    VIRIN: 220503-M-CZ543-1774
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th COMM. Bn. FEX [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Marcos Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Range
    USMC
    FEX

