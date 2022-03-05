U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Ross, a motor transportation chief with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, instructs Marines on how to handle the M240B machine gun on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 3, 2022. The 7th Comm. Bn. FEX is designed to evaluate and preserve combat readiness and familiarization of weapons systems. III MIG functions as the vanguard of III MEF, operating in the Indo-Pacific regions information environment, and supports Marine Air Ground Task Force operations with communications, intelligence, and supporting arms liaison capabilities (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2022 Date Posted: 05.04.2022 02:02 Photo ID: 7173028 VIRIN: 220503-M-CZ543-1772 Resolution: 5052x3902 Size: 2.8 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th COMM. Bn. FEX [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Marcos Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.