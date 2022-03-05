MASSILLON, Ohio (May 3, 2022) Members of the United States Navy Band perform for students at Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio. The U.S. Navy Band performed in five states as part of a national tour, connecting communities with their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Adam Grimm)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 16:27
|Photo ID:
|7172317
|VIRIN:
|220503-N-LC494-1135
|Resolution:
|5245x3490
|Size:
|14.44 MB
|Location:
|MASSILLON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy musicians work with students in Massillon, Ohio [Image 4 of 4], by SCPO Adam Grimm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
