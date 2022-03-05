Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy musicians work with students in Massillon, Ohio [Image 4 of 4]

    Navy musicians work with students in Massillon, Ohio

    MASSILLON, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Adam Grimm 

    U.S. Navy Band

    MASSILLON, Ohio (May 3, 2022) Musician 1st Class Joseph Gonzalez, from San Antonio, Texas, speaks to students during a visit by the United States Navy Band at Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio. The U.S. Navy Band performed in five states as part of a national tour, connecting communities with their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Adam Grimm)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 16:27
    Photo ID: 7172318
    VIRIN: 220503-N-LC494-1063
    Resolution: 4970x3307
    Size: 10.57 MB
    Location: MASSILLON, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy musicians work with students in Massillon, Ohio [Image 4 of 4], by SCPO Adam Grimm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    people
    education
    music
    outreach

