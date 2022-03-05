MASSILLON, Ohio (May 3, 2022) Musician 1st Class Ashleigh Leas, left, from San Antonio, Texas, and Musician 1st Class Laura Zitelli, from Fayetteville, Ga., perform for students during a visit by the United States Navy Band at Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio. The U.S. Navy Band performed in five states as part of a national tour, connecting communities with their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Adam Grimm)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2022 Date Posted: 05.03.2022 16:27 Photo ID: 7172315 VIRIN: 220503-N-LC494-1033 Resolution: 4869x3240 Size: 9.24 MB Location: MASSILLON, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy musicians work with students in Massillon, Ohio [Image 4 of 4], by SCPO Adam Grimm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.