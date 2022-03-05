Navy musicians work with students in Massillon, Ohio

MASSILLON, Ohio (May 3, 2022) Chief Musician Jonathan Yanik, from Simsbury, Conn., speaks to students during a visit by the United States Navy Band at Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio. The U.S. Navy Band performed in five states as part of a national tour, connecting communities with their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Adam Grimm)

Date Taken: 05.03.2022 Date Posted: 05.03.2022 Location: MASSILLON, OH, US by SCPO Adam Grimm