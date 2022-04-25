Youth sports return to Carson

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Otis Forrest, left, youth sports director, takes a class through a tennis training workout April 25, 2022, at the tennis courts in the Mountain Post Sports Complex. (Photo by Walt Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 14:49
|Photo ID:
|7171996
|VIRIN:
|220425-A-ON894-005
|Resolution:
|2784x1644
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
