Youth sports return to Carson

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Benjamin Tucker-Zhao, Fort Carson youth center soccer goalie, makes a save and looks up to make a play during youth soccer action April 23, 2022, at Pershing Field on post. (Photo by Walt Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 14:49
|Photo ID:
|7171995
|VIRIN:
|220423-A-ON894-005
|Resolution:
|2620x1592
|Size:
|923.7 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
