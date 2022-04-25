Youth sports return to Carson

Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Otis Forrest, left, youth sports director, takes a class...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Otis Forrest, left, youth sports director, takes a class through a tennis training workout April 25, 2022, at the tennis courts in the Mountain Post Sports Complex. (Photo by Walt Johnson) see less | View Image Page

By Walt Johnson



Mountaineer staff



FORT CARSON, Colo. — Young athletes from Fort Carson, Peterson Space Force Base and the United States Air Force Academy kicked off the spring soccer season at Pershing Field on Fort Carson.



The kids were eager to start the new soccer season, and the parents were thrilled to be able to watch their kids compete once again.



Otis Forrest, Fort Carson youth sports director, said the sights and sounds of youth sports playing again was music to his ears. Forrest said the youth sports departments at each of the competing installations put a lot of time and effort into making the season possible for the young athletes.



“We have wanted to get the children back to playing for some time but, because of the world situation that wasn’t possible. We had no idea what the future was going to hold as far as when we would be able to play youth sports again. As directors, we knew we wanted to be ready at the first possible chance we got to get our children active and playing sports again,” Forrest said.



Forrest said in addition to the youth soccer games that will be played at Fort Carson and Peterson SFB during the spring, the post has a flag football season that will take place each Thursday beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Pershing Field. Forrest has also brought back the tennis program that he coaches each Monday and Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the tennis courts in the Mountain Post Sports complex.



“We are crossing our fingers that the worst of the pandemic is behind us, and we can continue to have youth sports be a part of our children’s growth and development. Judging by the enthusiasm we are seeing, both the players and the parents miss it, and we are so happy to be able to offer the programs again,” Forrest said.