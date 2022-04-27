Airmen from the 83d NOS participate in the Ransom Run

Airmen from the 83d Network Operations Squadron run on the Air Combat Command running trail during the Ransom Run at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2022. Approximately 130 Airmen participated in this year’s Ransom Run, which was JBLE’s 11th annual time hosting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mikaela Smith)

