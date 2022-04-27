Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen from the 83d NOS participate in the Ransom Run

    Airmen from the 83d NOS participate in the Ransom Run

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Airman Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Airmen from the 83d Network Operations Squadron participate in the Ransom Run at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2022. The Ransom Run is a memorial run in honor of Major Charles Ransom and the eight other Air Force members who were killed at the Kabul International Airport on April 27, 2011. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 12:56
    Photo ID: 7171776
    VIRIN: 220427-F-PG418-2005
    Resolution: 1787x2357
    Size: 497.29 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen from the 83d NOS participate in the Ransom Run [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial
    Run
    PT Gear
    JBLE
    Road Guard

