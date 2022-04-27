Airmen from the 83d NOS participate in the Ransom Run

Airmen from the 83d Network Operations Squadron gather for the Ransom Run at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 27, 2022. The Ransom Run is a memorial run in honor of Major Charles Ransom and the eight other Air Force members who were killed at the Kabul International Airport on April 27, 2011. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mikaela Smith)

