Center of Excellence: NNSY’s Forgers, Painters, and Riggers Complete Inspections and Overhauls of Navy Anchor Chains

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) is the Center of Excellence for working anchor chains for America’s Navy within the enterprise. Each overhaul and inspection takes daily communication and planning between the forgers (Shop 11F), painters (Shop 71), and riggers (Shop 72) as the shipyard services chains for submarines and other vessels within the Fleet.

