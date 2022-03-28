Shop 72 Riggers use cranes to lift anchor chains currently being worked on at Norfolk Naval Shipyard.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 11:19
|Photo ID:
|7171500
|VIRIN:
|220328-N-XX785-013
|Resolution:
|6175x4117
|Size:
|16.45 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Center of Excellence: NNSY’s Forgers, Painters, and Riggers Complete Inspections and Overhauls of Navy Anchor Chains [Image 7 of 7], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Center of Excellence: NNSY’s Forgers, Painters, and Riggers Complete Inspections and Overhauls of Navy Anchor Chains
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT