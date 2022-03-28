Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Center of Excellence: NNSY’s Forgers, Painters, and Riggers Complete Inspections and Overhauls of Navy Anchor Chains [Image 4 of 7]

    Center of Excellence: NNSY’s Forgers, Painters, and Riggers Complete Inspections and Overhauls of Navy Anchor Chains

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    The wheelabrator is used to strip paint and help clean the chains that are serviced within Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

    Center of Excellence: NNSY&rsquo;s Forgers, Painters, and Riggers Complete Inspections and Overhauls of Navy Anchor Chains

