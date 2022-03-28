Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Center of Excellence: NNSY’s Forgers, Painters, and Riggers Complete Inspections and Overhauls of Navy Anchor Chains [Image 5 of 7]

    Center of Excellence: NNSY’s Forgers, Painters, and Riggers Complete Inspections and Overhauls of Navy Anchor Chains

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2022

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Shop 72 Riggers use cranes to lift anchor chains currently being worked on at Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 11:19
    Photo ID: 7171499
    VIRIN: 220328-N-XX785-010
    Resolution: 4974x3316
    Size: 10.59 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Center of Excellence: NNSY’s Forgers, Painters, and Riggers Complete Inspections and Overhauls of Navy Anchor Chains [Image 7 of 7], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Center of Excellence: NNSY’s Forgers, Painters, and Riggers Complete Inspections and Overhauls of Navy Anchor Chains
    Center of Excellence: NNSY’s Forgers, Painters, and Riggers Complete Inspections and Overhauls of Navy Anchor Chains
    Center of Excellence: NNSY’s Forgers, Painters, and Riggers Complete Inspections and Overhauls of Navy Anchor Chains
    Center of Excellence: NNSY’s Forgers, Painters, and Riggers Complete Inspections and Overhauls of Navy Anchor Chains
    Center of Excellence: NNSY’s Forgers, Painters, and Riggers Complete Inspections and Overhauls of Navy Anchor Chains
    Center of Excellence: NNSY’s Forgers, Painters, and Riggers Complete Inspections and Overhauls of Navy Anchor Chains
    Center of Excellence: NNSY’s Forgers, Painters, and Riggers Complete Inspections and Overhauls of Navy Anchor Chains

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Center of Excellence: NNSY&rsquo;s Forgers, Painters, and Riggers Complete Inspections and Overhauls of Navy Anchor Chains

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    America's Shipyard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT