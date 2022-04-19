U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jayce Webster, 52nd Mission Support Group project officer (right), and Romanian air force Lt. Alex Nasturel, 86th Air Base’s F-16 Fighting Falcon structural repairs back shop chief, trade uniform patches at the 86th AB, Romania, April 19, 2022. Since February, Webster and Nasturel have worked together nearly every day to coordinate logistics and support for the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed to Romania in support of NATO enhanced Air Policing in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)
Romanian, U.S. lieutenants personify NATO alliance
