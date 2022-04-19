Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Romanian, U.S. lieutenants personify NATO alliance [Image 2 of 4]

    Romanian, U.S. lieutenants personify NATO alliance

    86TH AIR BASE, MUNTENIA, ROMANIA

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jayce Webster, 52nd Mission Support Group project officer (right), and Romanian air force Lt. Alex Nasturel, 86th Air Base’s F-16 Fighting Falcon structural repairs back shop chief, joke around on the way to a site survey at the 86th AB, Romania, April 19, 2022. During their time working alongside one another to support the NATO enhanced Air Policing mission in Romania, the two said they have become lifelong friends, not just coworkers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 11:01
    Photo ID: 7171465
    VIRIN: 220419-F-LH638-1146
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 17.27 MB
    Location: 86TH AIR BASE, MUNTENIA, RO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Romanian, U.S. lieutenants personify NATO alliance [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Romanian, U.S. lieutenants personify NATO alliance
    Romanian, U.S. lieutenants personify NATO alliance
    Romanian, U.S. lieutenants personify NATO alliance
    Romanian, U.S. lieutenants personify NATO alliance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Romanian, U.S. lieutenants personify NATO alliance

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    F-16
    Alliance
    warhawks
    Air Policing
    Eastern Support 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT