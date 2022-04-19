Romanian, U.S. lieutenants personify NATO alliance

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jayce Webster, 52nd Mission Support Group project officer (right), and Romanian air force Lt. Alex Nasturel, 86th Air Base’s F-16 Fighting Falcon structural repairs back shop chief, joke around on the way to a site survey at the 86th AB, Romania, April 19, 2022. During their time working alongside one another to support the NATO enhanced Air Policing mission in Romania, the two said they have become lifelong friends, not just coworkers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

