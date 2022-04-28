Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Romanian, U.S. lieutenants personify NATO alliance [Image 1 of 4]

    Romanian, U.S. lieutenants personify NATO alliance

    86TH AIR BASE, MUNTENIA, ROMANIA

    04.28.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Megan Morrissey 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Romanian air force Lt. Alex Nasturel, 86th Air Base’s F-16 Fighting Falcon structural repairs back shop chief (left), and 1st Lt. Jayce Webster, 52nd Mission Support Group project officer, take a photo together next to a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules at the 86th AB, Romania, April 1, 2022. Since February, the team has worked together nearly every day to coordinate logistics and support for the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed to Romania in support of NATO enhanced Air Policing in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Megan Morrissey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.03.2022 11:01
    Photo ID: 7171463
    VIRIN: 220401-F-CT736-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1463
    Size: 876.23 KB
    Location: 86TH AIR BASE, MUNTENIA, RO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Romanian, U.S. lieutenants personify NATO alliance [Image 4 of 4], by 1st Lt. Megan Morrissey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Romanian, U.S. lieutenants personify NATO alliance
    Romanian, U.S. lieutenants personify NATO alliance
    Romanian, U.S. lieutenants personify NATO alliance
    Romanian, U.S. lieutenants personify NATO alliance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Romanian, U.S. lieutenants personify NATO alliance

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    F-16
    Alliance
    warhawks
    Air Policing
    Eastern Support 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT