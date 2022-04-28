Romanian air force Lt. Alex Nasturel, 86th Air Base’s F-16 Fighting Falcon structural repairs back shop chief (left), and 1st Lt. Jayce Webster, 52nd Mission Support Group project officer, take a photo together next to a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules at the 86th AB, Romania, April 1, 2022. Since February, the team has worked together nearly every day to coordinate logistics and support for the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, deployed to Romania in support of NATO enhanced Air Policing in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Megan Morrissey)

Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 05.03.2022 Location: 86TH AIR BASE, MUNTENIA, RO
This work, Romanian, U.S. lieutenants personify NATO alliance [Image 4 of 4], by 1st Lt. Megan Morrissey