    AUAB firefighters hold confined space exercise [Image 4 of 4]

    AUAB firefighters hold confined space exercise

    QATAR

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jonathan Laguerta crawls through a hole during an exercise on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, April 28, 2022. During the exercise, firefighters wore full protective equipment and practiced operating in confined spaces. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AUAB firefighters hold confined space exercise [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Airforce
    AFCENT
    USAFCENT
    379AEW
    FlyFightWin

