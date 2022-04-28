AUAB firefighters hold confined space exercise

Firefighters from the U.S. Air Force 379th Air Expeditionary Wing prepare for their annual confined space training exercise on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, April 28, 2022. The purpose of the exercise was to prepare airmen for situations they may encounter in the real world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)

