AUAB firefighters hold confined space exercise

Firefighters with the U.S. Air Force 379th Air Expeditionary Wing simulate pulling someone out of a fuel cell during a training exercise on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, April 28, 2022. Exercises help keep airmen trained and ready for any scenario. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)

