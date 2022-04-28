0053- U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Carson Loftus rescues a dummy during a training exercise on Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, April 28, 2022. The exercise simulated rescuing someone from an aircraft fuel cell. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Constantine Bambakidis)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2022 09:16
|Photo ID:
|7171230
|VIRIN:
|220428-Z-LB784-0053
|Resolution:
|7126x4751
|Size:
|19.11 MB
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AUAB firefighters hold confined space exercise [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Constantine Bambakidis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT